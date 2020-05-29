COVID-19; How Many People Have Lost Their Jobs?

The ministry of Information, since Ghana recorded its first two cases of infection of the Coronavirus, has been organizing Meet The Press Series to bring to the attention of Ghanaians, the number of infected cases, recoveries recorded, how many deaths and any other matter of importance.

Various ministers have been brought to give their ministry’s perspective on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Missing in these briefings is the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah.

In the United States of America (USA), 3.6 36.5 million Americans lost their jobs in two months with experts warning that figures could peak above the Great Depression in 1933.

In Ghana, with the silence of the minister and the Ghana Statistical Service, are we to assume that, not a single person, has lost their job.

You have to report, both the bad and good news. Coronavirus, is not the creation of this country, even advance countries, with strong economies, have had to deal with the fallout from the pandemic.

With the outbreak of coronavirus and the suspension of virtually all economic activities, it is only fair and proper to let Ghanaians, know where we stand in terms of how many people have lost their jobs.

Our stand is that, statistics on unemployment is as important as the price of plantain, announced by the minister of Agriculture, few weeks ago.

We believe that, while the temporary measures undertaken by the president, such as the distribution of food, the free water for three months, as well as the reduction in electricity tariff, are commendable, we cannot ignore the most critical aspect of the economy.

Even in the darkest moment in a nation’s life, a committed and purposeful leadership can lead with the light of hope and comfort; reassuring the people that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

The Minister of Employment and Labour Relations speaking at Meet The Press Series in August 2019, said the rate of unemployment in the country has reduced from 11.9 per cent in 2015 to 7.1 per cent in 2019.

According to him, the decline, was partly as a result of government’s flagship programmes and policies interventions conceptualised in the Coordinated Programme for Economic and Social Development Policies and the National Medium-Term Development Frame.

At the time, the minister had the presence of mind to outline, what he thought contributed to the reduction in the rate of unemployment.

Today, when it matters most, he is nowhere to be found.

Sadly, missing on the website of the Ghana Statistical, is the rate of unemployment. A strategic national organization like the Statistical Service, should find a way of keeping their website up to date, before it becomes unimaginable.