COVID-19: Group Calls for Lockdown To Avoid Escalation

A pressure and advocacy group, We The People Matter Movement (WTPM) has added its voice to the calls by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) and the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) for the government to without delay, shut down the country to avoid further spread of the virus.

According to the convener of the group Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu, “other countries with less number of affected cases like Rwanda, have taken the bold and bitter decision by locking down their countries”.

Dr. Iddrisu, who made the call in a video message said, “The virus is real and citizens wherever they are, should take safety precautions, given by authorities serious,” adding safety of every individual is paramount.

He has thus advice Ghanaians to stay home, even if the government doesn’t ask them to stay home.

It is not about creating fear and panic, but it is letting the people realize that, coronavirus is real and serious, he added.

The group has also called on private citizens to support government at this point in time and that, donations by way of financing could be of a great need at this time. And that though the one hundred million support the government is seeking seems inadequate, it is only good for others to come in at this material moment.

Commenting on a new study by the New York Post, Dr. Iddrisu stated that according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) the virus is not only respiratory but is also an airborne virus and serious education is required at this point to prevent its spread.

“You don’t get infected through someone sneezing or coughing when they have the virus, but they are chances that, the virus can survive in the air for three hours and that makes it even more crazy, because airborne diseases you have to really protect yourself, so as not to breathe it in and not get infected,” he reiterated.

He mentioned various States in America that have instituted lockdown protocols, namely California, New York, New Jersey, State by State in America are beginning to be very serious and asking people to stay home.

In Africa, he mentioned Rwanda, as among the first African countries to have lockdown the country.

The Group commended president Akufo-Addo and his government for doing a good job, with the presidential briefings which are timely and helpful in given out information.

He suggested a total lock down after which the government could use the period to spray the whole country. “And we don’t just have to spray only the markets and go back to sleep but spray everywhere like China did,” he added.

Meanwhile, Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, has said the number of coronavirus cases in Ghana has risen from 27 to 52.

He made this disclosure at a presser in Accra, yesterday.

The 25 new cases, according to the minister, were confirmed among the 1,030 people who are under mandatory quarantine in the country after arriving at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) hours to the deadline for the closure of the country’s borders.

“Out of the 185 test results received, we have 25 of those quarantined tested positive. If you add on to the earlier number of 27, it means we have 52 tested positive in our country at the moment.

“Those in quarantine, we have actually deployed psychologists to have chats with them. We are also in the process of handing them over to our case management teams we have set up. We have started taking them to isolated centres for case management,” Mr. Agyemang-Manu said.

Out of the 52 confirmed cases, two persons have died