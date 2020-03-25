COVID-19: Greater Accra markets disinfected

……. other regions to follow soon-Local Gov’t

By Gifty Arthur

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, has in the wake of the novel coronavirus epidemic fight, disinfected various markets, lorry stations and other public places, with the assurance that similar exercise, would be organized in other parts of the country for the same purpose.

The regional exercise, which was simultaneously conducted on Monday morningMarch 23, 2020, had all the 29 metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies, disinfected with powerful chemicals used to kill bacteria and viruses certified by the World Health Organization (WHO).

About 1,300 sprayers, were tasked to do this with 10 sprayers assigned to each market with Chlorine Dioxide and Sodium Hypochloride, used for the disinfection exercise. In all, some 137 markets benefitted from the exercise.

Before the exercise, government through the Ministry, announced the closure of markets and all such places for the event owning to it harmful nature, leading to most inhabitants of the national capital, staying at home. The disinfected markets were reopened yesterday Tuesday March 24, for normal business and trading activities.

The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, last Friday ahead of the exercise, said the decision to disinfect markets, was arrived at in consultation with the market women.

The coronavirus cases on the continent at the last count had risen to over 1,100 in the last couple of days with Ghana recording its 52 case as at yesterday morning.

A good number of the new cases, The Herald has gathered, are said to have come from travelers who were quarantined by the Military for 14 days period.

The Monday programme which was delayed as a result of late arrival of chemicals had ministers, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), the military and other government officials, institutions and journalists, divided into various groups monitoring and fully participating in it.

In the view of the Ministry, the disinfection exercise in it entirely was successful, despite the earlier hitches pegging it success rate as 80 percent.

“This exercise will continue till we are done with every area but in a whole, we can say that we have done so well.Where we are at the moment, our information is that the exercise is highly successful”.

An official of the Ministry, who joined the Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly team, Jonathan Aboagye, said although the programme was successful, the Ministry and it sister agencies, were going to assess this first exercise, before replicating it in the other regions.

“We are going to sit down and assess and review the Greater Accra Regional exercise what we have done before decide on which region to go next. The Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly was able to disinfect all the areas that were earmarked for the exercise.

On like other areas where the teams met a few traders when they arrived at the market places, the Ayawaso Central, had all the areas such as the Mallam Atta market, Ayideki, Tip Toe Lane, Neoplan Station and Alajo areas ready for the exercise.

An official of the Assembly, Baba Seidu, who spoke to the media, said the exercise was in line with President Akufo-Addo’s directive to keep the environment clean, free from bacterial and viral infection and also maintenance of personal hygiene

He commended the various stakeholders, especially the Military and the media for their contribution towards the exercise.