Covid-19 Fight; Noguchi Gets Ghc120,000 Zoomlion Support

By Patrick Biddah

Waste management experts, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, has made a donation of Ghc120,000 to the Noguchi Memorial Institute For Medical Research at Legon.

The amount is Zoomlion’s contribution to the center, which has been the nerves center for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chief Communications Officer at Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Madam Sophia Lissah, who presented the cheque on behalf of the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies ,Dr.Joseph Siaw Agyepong, explained the motivation for the donation.

According to her, the donation was in response to an appeal for support by Noguchi Memorial Institute to help the center research into the Coronavirus, especially with regards to sequencing of the virus and testing.

So far, scientists at the Research Institute, have successfully completed the sequencing of the virus and its behavior in the Ghanaian environment.

With the support, the center which has been testing blood samples between 2,000 and 3000 daily, is expected to scale up, since the appeal they have made was to help buy chemicals for testing.

Madam Lissah who was leading a delegation of directors from the Jospong Group of Companies, mentioned further that as an institution which has been at the forefront of fighting the spread of the virus by disinfecting public places, it was important to support an equally important institution such as Noguchi, which has also been at the forefront of the fight against the corona virus through their advanced testing and research.

Madam Lissah, used the occasion to assure the scientists at Noguchi of Zoomlion’s unrelenting efforts at disinfecting public places such as markets, schools and lorry stations, where viruses and other microorganism could be concentrated.

The Director of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, Prof. Abraham Kwabena Anang, who received the dummy cheque, was full of gratitude to the Jospong Group.

Zoomlion for him, has been a household name in waste management in the country, urging them to continue to play their role in the face of difficulties.

He said, it was through support such as this, that will continue to propel the Institute to break more grounds in its research, noting it current research which helped in arriving at the sequencing of the covid-19, was a partnership exercise with the West African Center for Cell Biology and Infectious Disease Pathogens.

Sequencing, he underscored is significant in the fight against any virus, since it helps to find a possible a vaccine.

Other Zoomlion directors who were part of the delegation were the Director of Communications, Madam Emma Akyea-Boakye, the Director of Finance, Madam Adorkaley Opkoti-Paulo and the Writers’ Bureau Manager, Robert Adjei.