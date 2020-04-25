Covid-19: Family Health Hospital Donates PPE To Greater Accra Regional Hospital

The Greater Accra Regional Hospital has taken delivery of unspecified amount of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from the Family Health University College.

The PPE, which were donated in response to an appeal by the hospital in the wake of the coronavirus scourge in Ghana, was designed and manufactured by the Founder and President of the Family Health University College, Prof. Yao Kwawukume and his spouse, Dr. Susu B. Kwawukume, who is the Co-Founder and Chief Medical Director of Family Health Hospital (FHH) .

The donations is to help the front line health staff, adequately protect themselves from catching the virus in view of their exposure to patients that are being treated after testing positive to the virus.

President, Akufo-Addo in his recent address to the Nation on COVID 19, called on Ghanaians to be innovative by coming up with creative inventions that would help curtail the spread of the virus in Ghana.

He assured local manufacturing companies of his government’s readiness to assist in the domestic production of PPE with private businesses taking up the challenge.

After Family Health Hospital and Family Health University College produced the first set of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), the President has complemented their efforts by encouraging local production of PPE in the country.

At a short ceremony to hand over the PPE to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Dr. Susu Kwawukume, disclosed that the gesture by Family Health Hospital is to comply with the President’s directive for local industries to be innovative in producing locally made PPE to curtail COVID 19’s spread.

Shem therefore, urged the government to continue to actualize its plans of supporting local manufacturing companies for the production of the PPE on a large scale .

In her view, government’s ability to support large production of PPE, she believes will save the nation from having to spend so much foreign currency in the importation of same abroad, which in the long run, would provide jobs for the youth and those in the line of production.

Receiving the items, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge), Dr. Emmanuel Srofenyoh, thanked the management of Family Health Hospital for their thoughtful gesture and commended them for coming up with such critical intervention during these trying times which undoubtedly is complementing the government’s effort in the fight against the pandemic.

The locally made PPE by Family Health Hospital, has been proven to be of high quality and it is currently in use by health professionals at the Family Health Hospital maternity ward.

Some of the advantages of the made- in-Ghana PPE, is it reusable, washable and easy to decontaminate. The rays of the sun also help in decontamination.

Family Health Hospital is a 24-hour private facility that provides comprehensive healthcare services to clients within its catchment area and beyond.

The hospital aims to be one of the leading providers of healthcare delivery and education in the country with its Medical School (the Premier Private Medical School), the Nursing and Midwifery Training Schools.