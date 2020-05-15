Covid-19 – Do Ghanaians believe it existence?

Covid-19 cases and its death effects in other countries made us know how real the pandemic is. Most citizens in the outside countries adhered to safety precautions, because of how rapid It was spreading and the severe effects they were encountering. However, in our country Ghana, only few adhere to safety precautions despite the rising in the numbers which is now 4,263 with 22 deaths. Most people go about their normal routine without nose mask because some Ghanaians believe Coronavirus is not real.

Not seeing how severe this pandemic is, most Ghanaian think it is just malaria and an ordinary illness. Interviewing some Ghanaians, they don’t see the need to wear nose mask because coronavirus does not exist, since no one knows the infected individuals, they would only believe if the infected are shown to the public.

According to the minister of information, if the identities of those infected are exposed, they will be prone to stigmatization. The president of Ghana in his 5th nations address on 5th April, made wearing of nose mask compulsory, however some Ghanaians weren’t paying heed so on 5th May, soldiers had to patrol on the streets of Sekondi Takoradi to make sure everybody is wearing their nose mask. Market women hardly have their mask on and social distancing isn’t seen amongst them. Most of them are crowded in one place and again soldiers had to also patrol at Tema station to make sure market women are observing it. A lot of work places are flexible in terms of the safety precautions, some workers don’t wear nose mask, at the same time allowing others without it to enter their premises.

For, this pandemic to rapidly vanish amongst us, we must fight together as a country for our good, obeying all necessary precautions spelled out by the health department. Governments should enforce strict rules to anyone who does not adhere to these precautions, so as to save lives.

By Gwyneth O. Boakye.

A student of Ghana Institute of Journalism