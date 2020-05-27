COVID-19: Assin North PC Praises Nurses’ Role In Fighting Coronavirus

By William Mintah Hayford – Assin Fosu

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary candidate of the Assin North Constituency in the Central region, James Joe Quayson, has spoken of his admiration of health workers, who have sacrificed their lives to help with the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Mr Quayson, praised the work of health workers in Ghana, saying the coronavirus crisis, had shown how essential their service is, as he appealed to government to invest more in healthcare.

“We know of your sacrifice especially in the wake of this pandemic, the risk you have been exposed to, and sometimes the struggle to even get Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to protect yourself as you sacrifice to save others,” he said.

He said, the pandemic had helped the world rediscover the fundamental role of nurses in healthcare, adding that they deserve to be more fully valued and their working conditions improved.

Addressing the media after donating some Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to all health facilities within the Assin North District as part of his effort towards the fight against the deadly Coronavirus, he bemoaned the lack of support to health workers in the wake of the global pandemic.

The items he donated included; gloves, face masks, hand sanitizers, paper towel, liquid soap among others.

He also donated mowers to some health facilities within the district to support their activities.

The beneficiary health facilities, thanked the NDC Parliamentary candidate for his continuous support to the facilities in the district.

Some staff members who were present during the donation were overjoyed and expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the candidate for his periodic donations to the health facilities.

Mr Quayson ended his two weeks tour by also donating some food items to the Muslim communities in his Constituency to support them in breaking their month long Ramadan fasting and prayers.

He again seized the opportunity to admonish them to exhibit the true nature of Islam, in order to live harmoniously with each other and continue with their comprehensive prayers towards the country in this trying times to win the fight against COVID-19.

He further urged the faithful to cling to all the protective measures in the light of the global threat to halt its spread.