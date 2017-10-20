Court slaps Delta Force 13 with ¢1,800 fine each for rioting

Thirteen members of governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) vigilante group Delta Force have been fined ¢1,800 each for rioting on March 25.

In default, they are to spend 12 months in jail, the Asokwa Circuit court presided over by Korkor Achiaw Owusu ordered, Thursday.

The 13 are part of a large group of party footsoldiers that besieged the office of the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council George Agyei and physically assaulted him.

The initial charges – conspiracy to assault a public officer and causing unlawful damage – was changed on October 10 to conspiracy to commit a crime by rioting to which they pleaded guilty.

The fine brings their total fines to ¢4,200 each after they were earlier slapped with ¢2,400 each for escaping jail last April after the court refused to grant them bail.

They later turned themselves in after they were freed by their colleagues.

In terms of prison time, the 13 faced four years jail if they failed to pay the two separate fines.

The judgment ends a seven-month trial of a case of party footsoldiers fuming against the governing party for appointing George Agyei whom they describe as ‘not part of the struggle’ to win power in the December 2016 general elections.

Source: Ghana|myjoyonline.com