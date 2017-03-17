Court refuses mason bail over unlawful possession of marijuana

A 36-year-old mason caught with a quantity of marijuana was on Wednesday declined bail by a Kumasi Circuit Court.

Kwadwo Sarfo, alias “Alhaji”, who has been held in prison custody since October, last year, was ordered to make his next appearance on March.

He has been charged with conspiracy and possessing narcotic drug without authority and had pleaded not guilty.

His accomplice, whose name was given as Akwasi Sarpong, alias “Red”, is on the run.

Police Chief Inspector Felix Akowuah told the court, presided over by Mr. Ekow Mensah, that the accused was arrested based upon police intelligence at Dumanafo, near Mamponteng in the Kwabre East District.

Sarfo and his fugitive accomplice had packed the dried leaves in a fertilizer sack and were intercepted by officers of the police anti armed robbery unit at about 1900 hours on September 28, 2016.

Sarpong managed to slip through but the accused was seized together with the drug.

His counsel, Mr. Kwaku Ayensu Opare-Addo, earlier pleaded with the court to grant his client bail, taking into consideration the time spent in custody.

He said there were people of substance ready to stand as sureties for him and that the accused was not going to interfere with police investigations.

The court, however, refused because the docket had been sent to the Attorney-General Department for advice matter.

The Judge again assured the accused of speedy trial of the case.