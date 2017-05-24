Court halts suspension of UCC students

The Cape Coast High Court has ordered the University of Cape Coast to halt its decision of rusticating some 22 students indicted for their involvement in some clashes between Atlantic (ATL) and Oguaa Halls during a hall week celebration at the school months ago.

The court also directed the school to allow the students write their examinations and carryout other academic activities.

The University of Cape Coast last week said it had suspended the students, most of whom are hall executives of ATL for their involvement in the clashes that led to one student reportedly being paralyzed.

Three students were also stabbed in the bloody incident with some properties of the school being destroyed.

While the students argued that the decision to suspend them was unfair, the management of the school said the students were negligent hence had to be punished.

The school said some of the 22 indicted students were to stay home for two semesters while others were to be home for four semesters.

But the court ruled in favour of the students on Tuesday.

Among other things the court ordered the school not to interfere in any way whatsoever with the academic work of the Plaintiffs.

It also said ordered that the “Defendant [UCC] is further restrained from preventing the Plaintiffs/Applicants from writing the 2nd Semester examination.”