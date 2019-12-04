Corruption Undermine Sustainable Development 

By Paul Mamattah

Ghana’s Ambassador to France and former Acting Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, CHRAJ, Anna Bossman, has reiterated that fighting corruption needs well resourced and robust institutions.

She underscored the need for institutions to have men and women with strong moral character to take hard decision to reduce corruption.

Launching the 2019 Anti-Corruption and Transparency week in Accra, Madam Bossman, said enacting laws would not eradicate corruption if they are not applied.

“Good laws, good policies and strong institutions will not get us very far if we do not have people of good character to implement and enforce and to take hard decisions which may ultimately and very often make them unpopular,” Madam Bossman said.

She said character, ethical and moral conduct, matter in the fight against corruption.

“We need strong men and women to steer these strong institutions, we need to have men and women of strong moral character, courageous and of independent mind who are driven not by self-interest but by their interest in public service,” she noted.

Madam Bossman, charged CHRAJ to advocate strongly for the passage of the conduct of public officers bill next year.

The Commissioner of CHRAJ, Joseph Whittal, described corruption as a notorious challenge confronting the country and asked Ghanaians to join the right against the canker.

Mr Whittal, pointed out that corruption continues to be a problem that has permeated every sector of global economies with its devastating effects, it undermines sustainable development and is an affront to human rights.

He added that it further distorts markets, competition, institutions as well as entire governance structures.

Mr Whittal noted that corruption has been identified as a major root cause of poverty, deprivation and underdevelopment.

“In the particular case of Ghana, the high prevalence of corruption has resulted in poor service delivery and a lack of access to basic necessities of life. Corruption is equally a threat to Ghana’s democratic ideals particularly the rule of law, justice for all and equality before the law” he stated.

This year’s Anti-Corruptlon and Transparency Week celebrations will take place between the 2nd and 9th of December 2019.

It is on the and the theme; “NACAP: Mobilizing National Efforts and Resources to Combat Corruption, Five Years On”.

The Anti-Corruption and Transparency Week will bring together stakeholders from government, public and private sectors, academia, media, civil society and the general public among others.

The Anti-Corruption and Transparency Week is a platform that seeks to create a national discussion to assess the implementation Ghana’s anti-corruption policy, the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP) and reinforce commitments by implementing partners for the years ahead.

It also seeks to reinforce the ever-pressing need of making corruption a high risk and low gain venture in Ghana whilst creating the needed public awareness on dangers of corrupt practices.

The different events will further advocate for sustained inter-agency collaboration and partnerships as well as the need to adequately resource anti-corruption agencies.