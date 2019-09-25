Corruption, Insecurity, Lies Have Already Overthrown This Government

Ghanaians woke up a couple of days ago to be stunned by the unsavory news of the disclosure by the government that some Ghanaians are planning to overthrow the government.

These Ghanaians were alleged to be conniving with some personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces to stage a coup.

According to a statement issued by the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkumah, three suspected plotters namely; Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palmdel Hospital and his two accomplices; Mr. Ezor Kafui (a local weapon manufacturer) and Mr. Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu (aka BB or ADC) were arrested after 15 months of trailing their activities.

The government to make it case more forceful, did not only release the pictures of the suspects, but the weapons allegedly retrieved from their locations in Accra and Bawaleshie near Dodowa.

The social media is awash with pictures of the alleged plotters and the weapons and has gotten Ghanaians talking.

If indeed the weapons displayed are the ones the plotters were planning to overthrow a government, which has the full complement of the security services behind it, then as a newspaper, we think the allegation is as laughable as the alleged plotters.

This newspaper supports every effort by the security agencies to foil any attempt by miscreants who habour any intention of destabilizing the nation and threatening the peace that we all enjoy.

However, we are against a ploy by the government, which has failed in every aspect of our national life, to use a ridiculous ploy to hoodwink Ghanaians into thinking some people are out to cut short our democratic experiment.

In the statement the Information minister claims, the plotters were planning to take over the presidency.

In the history of coup d’états in this country, the seat of government is not the first target of any coup plotters.

We are appealing to the security agencies to keep their eyes on the ball and refuse to be distracted by the antics of political scavengers and their cohorts in the media.