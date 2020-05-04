Coronavirus: 88% of confirmed cases have ‘no clear travel history’

Eighty-eight per cent of the 2,169 confirmed COVID-19 patients have “no clear travel history”, according to the Ghana Health Service.

Only 12 per cent of the infected persons have a confirmed travel history, the GHS data shows.

Meanwhile, 61 per cent of the patients are male while 39 per cent are female.

As of Saturday, 2 May 2020, 17 more COVID-19 patients in the country were declared recovered by the GHS, bringing the number of recoveries to 229 from 212.

Also, Ghana’s death toll has shot up by one to reach 18.

Regional breakdown of COVID-19 cases

Greater Accra Region – 1,852

Ashanti Region – 117

Eastern Region – 87

Central Region – 21

Oti Region – 19

Upper East Region – 19

Volta Region – 16

Northern Region – 13

Upper West Region – 10

Western Region – 9

Western North Region – 4

North-East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 0

Bono Region – 0

Ahafo Region – 0, Bono

East Region – 0.

Source: Class FM