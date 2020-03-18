Corona Virus Pandemic: GNC president assures Chicago Ghanaian community of their health and safety

The President of the Ghana National Council of Chicago (GNC) in the United States of America, Paa Kwasi Sam, has assured the Ghanaian community in Chicago that the Council is taking steps to ensure the health and safety of the Ghanaian community and beyond – in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19).

Mr Sam said: “as the coronavirus generates headlines around the world, please be assured that we will share with you any tips or safety measures we gather from our health partners in effort to keep our community safe.”

On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic. According to media reports, there are over 4000 confirmed cases of covid-19 and 71 related deaths in the U.S. Following various confirmed cases, the U.S. government has placed a U.S. travel ban on some countries including the United Kingdom and Ireland.

“The intent of this message is not to sound a panic alarm in the community, but rather to provide additional information to assure you that we as community leaders, we are taking steps to consider the health and safety of our Ghanaian community and beyond,” Mr. Sam said in a message issued by the Council in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2020.

Mr Sam said that keeping the Community safe is a top priority for all and encouraged everyone to be part of it.

He noted that based on current information, the local and state health officials in the United States of America find the risk of transmission in the general public to be very low at this time. He however added that the situation could change if more people in the USA become infected.

Spelling out precautionary measures to help protect the health of the community, Mr. Sam said if possible, public events such as funerals, naming ceremonies, parties and other events that require gathering of people should be postponed to a later date, but for those events that are about to take place in a week or two that cannot be postponed, the safety of the attendees must be ensured by providing adequate safety measures.

Mr Sam outlined simple practices for such gatherings — like avoiding shaking of hands, placing hand sanitizers at vantage points and making them visible to attendees, avoiding contact with anyone having symptoms like cough, shortness of breath or fever. He advised that people with such symptoms should excuse themselves from gatherings and seek medical attention.

“Hand washing is the single most effective way to prevent the spread of infection. Therefore, we urge our community to wash their hands frequently, especially when you come home from work or running errands,” he emphasized.

There have been six confirmed cases of covid-19 in Ghana.

By Solomon O. Mensah