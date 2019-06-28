CONSHIP donates to Weija Leprosarium

Gifty Arthur

Consolidate Shipping Agency limited (CONSHIP), logistics, shipping and freight forwarding company, has donated items worth hundreds of Ghana Cedis to the Weija Leprosarium home, to support in the up keep of the inmates.

The presentation of the items comprising rice, cooking oil, tin tomatoes, spaghetti, biscuit, drinks, and water, forms part of the company’s Cooperate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

Established in 1996 with branches in Accra, Tema and Takoradi, CONSHIP annually, donates to the less fortunate and deprived institutions and homes, to enhance their living conditions.

The company in the past has donated to several institutions including the Accra Pantang Hospital.

In a short presentation ceremony at the Centre on Monday, the Accra Branch General Manager, Raymond Aygekum, said the gesture was a yearly affair which isaimed at giving back to society.

Mr Agyekum said, it is the responsibility of institutions and companies to support the needy to make their lives less burdensome.

He said, CONSHIP, as always, will continue to help in that regard, as long as it continue to operates in the shipping and freight forwarding space.

He further urged otherorganizations to emulate their gesture and support the needy and the less privileged in society.

Administrator at the Leprosarium, George Quansah, expressed appreciation to the company for choosing the facility for support.

The Leprosarium, which houses some 30 inmates, is a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) founded by popular Catholic Priest, Rev. Father Andrew Campbell, of the Holy Spirit Cathedral church.

It depends on the benevolence of the Rev. Father and other members of society and organizations.

Inmates are not only locals but others from Ghana’s neighbours Burkina Faso, Benin and Niger are also among those admitted.

According to the Mr Quansah, though the inmates often get assistance from philanthropists, groups and individual, financial assistance has been their biggest challenge.

He said the items could not have come at a better time adding that, part of the donation, will be sent to their sister Centres in the Volta, Ashanti Regionsand other parts of the country.

While thanking CONSHIP, Mr Quansah, urged others to emulate the kind gesture of the company and come to their aid.

He revealed that later this year, the home would hold a fund raising ceremony to raise funds for the building of a research centre for the Leprosarium.

He called on the members of the public to come in their numbers, when the date and time are announced.