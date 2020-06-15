Conservation News: Killing Of Mountain Gorilla In Uganda Is First Big Blow To Highly Endangered Species During COVID-19

AWF mourns the death of ‘Rafiki’ as a monumental loss for mountain gorilla range in Uganda, Rwanda, DRC; Underscores growing economic drivers from loss of tourism, including but not limited to food security, increased poaching and human-wildlife conflict

KAMPALA, UGANDA AND WASHINGTON, D.C. (June 12, 2020) – African Wildlife Foundation (AWF) today mourns the loss of Rafiki, a famed silverback gorilla and member of the Nkuringo group in the Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, located in south-western Uganda in the Kanungu District. During the COVID-19 pandemic, government lockdowns in African countries have created new economic challenges for communities and worsened existing ones, such as food security and hunting for bushmeat, which open the door to increased human-wildlife conflict.

AWF Senior Vice President Craig Sholley commented on the tragic events: “I am saddened and sickened to learn of the killing of a mountain gorilla in – a scenario that may have been preventable under normal circumstances. Rafiki was the epitome of a ‘gentle giant’ and this senseless act will reverberate across conservation networks and protected areas.

During the Covid pandemic, the loss of gorilla tourism revenue and the daily protection that goes with it has created challenges for wildlife authorities and the communities who regularly benefit from gorilla tourism revenue. Conservation in Uganda and elsewhere throughout Africa is facing unprecedented challenges as impoverished families are struggling with food security and more during Coronavirus.

As the pandemic continues, I am frightened that we will see more incidents like this one – incidents that target Africa’s most iconic species.”

AWF is present in 15 African countries with programs focusing on wildlife conservation, land and habitat protection, community empowerment and policy.