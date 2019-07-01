Concern Kussaug Clothed Hundreds In Pusiga, Tempane.

A global benevolent group of Kussaug extraction named, Concern Citizens of Kussaug, has as part of it social responsibility, distributed over 200 school uniforms and other Teaching and Learning Materials (TLM) to pupils of selected schools in the Tempane and Pusiga districts of the Kussaug traditional area.

The group, with membership across the globe for the past one year since its formation, has taken to donations and other benevolent activities within the Kussaug catchment area.

The group, through its activities, has won the hearts of many individuals, groups, as well as opinion leaders, including the traditional ruler of Kussaug, Zugran Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, who has on several occasion, giving his blessings to the group and it activities.

Leadership of the group are of high optimism that, other groups, as well as, philanthropists will join the gesture, so as to improve the standard of education in the Kussaug catchment area, especially putting smiles on the faces of the disadvantaged.

At the presentation, a representative of the group, Alhaji Zakari, called on the pupils to take up their studies seriously, so as to become responsible future leaders.

“As we present to you these items today, we pray and hope that, we will one day find among you, Doctors, Lawyers, Teachers, parliamentarians and presidents. We equally hope that as you are receiving today, you will equally give out tomorrow,” Alhaji Zakari told the enthusiastic pupils.

Head teachers of beneficiary schools, were unanimously grateful for the gesture and called on individual beneficiaries to put the items into good use.

The group, said it was posed to carrying out similar exercise in other districts within the Kussaug traditional area.

The jubilant beneficiaries, like Oliver twist, while thanking the group, assured it of putting the items into good use and demanded for more.

Source: Ghana/Abugri Sumaila Haruna/ ghanaian eye.