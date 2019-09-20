Computerised School Selection And Placement System And Matters Arising

The education sector, especially since the coming into power of the president Akufo-Addo administration, has been plagued with so many avoidable problems.

As of the close of the last academic year, president Akufo-Addo and his minister of education, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, were able to tell Ghanaians, the number of students expected to be admitted onto the free Senior High School this yet and yet, they were unable to put in measures to curtail the current spillover effects.

If anything has been made clear to Ghanaians, it is the fact that, every policy or programme that has been introduced since 2017 is nothing but for political capital.

It will be a good exercise to find out, if administrative structures have been put in place to ensure the smooth running of the newly created regions.

The missteps, as far as this government is concern are becoming too many.

During the president’s tour of the Upper West region sometime last month, he told the chiefs and people of that region that, by close of 2020, more than 1.5million students, would have benefited from the free SHS.

This is a promise that the now president started making to Ghanaians, when he first contested in 2008 for the highest office of the land.

He repeated it in 2012 and again in 2016, when he eventually won, yet he and his advisors did not know the available space and the number of students, who were expected to leave Junior High School (JHS) last year, for which reason they have to hurriedly introduce the double track.

As usual, the ministry of education, through its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Vincent Ekow Asafuah, has blamed a technical hitch in the software that manages the Senior High School placements caused the widespread frustration on Monday.

According to him, the computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) experienced some unexpected challenges that caused the huge numbers at the Black Star Square.

He has subsequently apologized to the good people of this country.

In the opinion of this newspaper, commendable as the policy is, the government should have organized a summit before the policy came into effect.

The objective of such a summit would have been to discuss, analyse, and generate ideas towards the implementation of the vision for free secondary education in Ghana.

We have been toying and sometimes playing politics with education since the early 90’s, whiles we are it, we should remember, it is the future of the next generation, we are playing with.