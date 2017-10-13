Comprehensive anti-galamsey plan to cost $200m

The latest cost of the Multilateral Mining Integrated Project (MMIP), has been pegged at $200 million, up by $50 million in the initial estimate put forth in a policy document.

“The programme, Mr. Speaker, will be implemented for five years at a total cost of $200 million aimed at sanitizing the small-scale mining landscape” the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu revealed during a question and answer session in Parliament.

n the document, the amount is supposed to be financed by statutory funds such as the Mineral Development Fund and Annual Budgetary allocation from Government.

Other sources of funding include partnerships with Diplomatic Missions, Civil Societies, Corporate bodies and other funding organizations through Public Private Partnership arrangements among others.

50percent of the amount is expected to come from funding partners, 20 percent from Government of Ghana, 20 percent from PPP and rest of the 10 percent from corporate bodies.

The MMIP is being held as “a sustainable and structured,but regimented concept which will encompass multi-stakeholders in dealing with the galamsey menace.”

“It is expected that with its implementation, we will be able to come back to the august House in due course to give detailed reports on the sub-sector as well as other achievements in that respect,” the Minister said.

Gains made so far

Mr. Amewu, in Parliament, gave a break down of the gains made so far in the fight against illegal mining, which he said could be considered limited in the grand scheme of things, given that he himself said he would grade the government’s efforts so far at 15 percent.

It is in view of this that the government intends to extend the ban on all forms of small-scale mining, which was to end in October.

Nonetheless, the government’s anti-illegal mining task-force, Operation Vanguard, has evacuated about ninety 90 percent of earth moving equipment, from various galamsey sites across the country, the Minister noted.

He also said “more than 3,000 floating platforms have been destroyed, and over 347 persons involved in illegal mining activities have been arrested and put before the court.”

Mr. Amewu said engagement with stakeholders in the small-scale mining sector is ongoing, “to take on board their views in the structure to be put in place.”

“Also, Mr. Speaker, a complete restructuring of the management of the Minerals Commission is taking place to ensure the sustainability of the mineral resources of our dear country,” he added.