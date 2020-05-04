Combatting The Scourge Of Coronavirus: Individual and Collective Responsibility

In December 2019, a deadly virus, known as coronavirus, code named Covid-19, broke out in Wuhan china.

Coronavirus is quite complicated. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), coronavirus belong to a family of organisms that bring about illnesses from common cold to very severe diseases. Such examples are Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). The viruses are reported as initially transmitted between animals and people. Its name has roots in the Latin word ‘corona’ which means crown or halo because of the image seen under a microscope said to look like a solar corona

What started in Wuhan China as a domestic crisis, has ballooned into a pandemic spreading to all the continents and bringing many economies to its knees.

Since the outbreak of the deadly virus last year, more than 230,000 people have died out of the, 3.2 million infections that have been confirmed in at least 185 countries and territories, while more than1, 000,000 people have recovered.

To flatten the curve of the transmission WHO, has issued guidelines to avoid the spread of the disease.

The world health body has also assured that there is still a chance of containing coronavirus if robust action is taken to detect cases early, isolate and care for patients and trace contacts.

It is said that if one community transmission is detected early, it could substantially reduce the number of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection.

Without mincing words, the outbreak of this deadly disease is a major public health emergency that has spread so fast like a bush-fire in the harmattan.

As it is at the moment, it seems coronavirus has caused the most extensive infection and is the most difficult to contain globally.

Ghana confirmed its first two cases on March 12, when two people returned from Norway and Turkey, thus joining the club of nations with reported cases, including the United States of America (USA), which is now having the highest number of infected cases and deaths, after Italy and Spain.

The effectiveness and societal impact of quarantine and social distancing will depend on the credibility of public health authorities, political leaders, and institutions. It is important that policy makers maintain the publics’ trust through the use of evidence-based interventions and fully transparent, fact-based communication.

As a student, I urge people around the world to follow the safety protocols, including the regular washing of hands with soap, the use of hand sanitisers and face masks, help in the fight against this deadly disease by the name Covid-19, that is not going away anytime soon.

By Fusseina Issaka

Level 300, GIJ