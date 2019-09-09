Collapsing Sogakope bridge kills 5

At least five persons have died in crashes on the deteriorating Sogakope Bridge that spans the lower part of the Volta River.

District Chief Executive (DCE) for South Tongu, Emmanuel Louise Agamah, says the bridge is now a death trap and needs urgent repairs to save lives.

“This bridge is an important link in the Abijan – Lagos Corridor Road but it is detoriated now. The expansions have deteriorated. There are pot holes on the bridge and whenever drivers and motorists try to dodge the potholes, they crash in the process leading to numerous deaths.”

Even this year, five people have lost their lives while serveral others have sustained injuries on the bridge. The residents are angry and want to demonstrate but we usually have to calm tempers down. I have sent letters on several occasions to Ghana Highways Authority and I have ask questions on when this bridge will be repaired but to no avail,” Mr. Agamah told the Ghana News Agency

Mr. Amadu Kormpalla, Station Master, Sogakorpe Lorry Station, who was a worker during the construction of the bridge, said: “The rods on which the bridge is resting, are very tinny and if you take a careful look, you could see that they have all rusted and look very weak.

“See, this bridge will kill about thousands of people one day before authorities will take any action,” he lamented.

Community members, drivers and motorists were afraid the bridge would give way and cause a lot of deaths because part of the 650-meter bridge shook even when motorbikes passed on it yet heavy trucks are allowed to use it.

“We have only been praying that God will protect us throughout the day because this is what we do for a living. We tried to demonstrated [about it] but the DCE calmed us assuring us that it will be done in Easter and till date, no sign of even the contractor, ” Sammy, a driver, stressed.

Source: GNA