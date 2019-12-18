CODEO Advises EC To Dialogue With Political Parties Over New Voters’ Register

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers, CODEO is urging the Electoral Commission (EC) to continue to engage political parties on their proposed compilation of a new voters’ register for the 2020 general elections.

According to CODEO, the EC needs to dialogue with the political parties to arrive at a consensus despite the boycott of their last meeting.

Speaking to Starr FM, the National Coordinator for CODEO, Albert Kofi Arhin, says there is the need for a consensus on whether the country needs a new voters’ register for the general elections in 2020

”Whatever be the case, CODEO is saying that the EC is independent they can decide to go solely and do what they think is good for this country but I will advise that the EC should continue to dialogue with the political parties because we need their inclusiveness of the political parties. We need for them to be part of the dialogue so that amicably we can all arrive at a decision as to what kind of machines we would want to use for the elections. All is not lost yet even though they boycotted it CODEO will advise that they continue with the dialogue so that amicably solution will be found”.

Last week, five political parties including the NDC boycotted a meeting convened by the EC for a demonstration on a new voters register.

The other parties are the PNC, Egle party, APC and UFP. The EC invited the parties for a demonstration on the new system developed by some consultants.

According to the EC, the system will use telecommunication companies as the backbone to transmit 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary election results.

Meanwhile, the EC has justified their decision to compile a new voters’ register. The commission said their decision to change the voters’ register is to have a more credible one to pave way for a smooth election and avoid issues surrounding the process.

Source: primenewsghana.com