COCOBOD To Begins Mass Spraying Next Month

Board Chairman of the Ghana Cocoa Board, Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, says government will embark on a mass spraying exercise of cocoa farms across the country in June this year (2017).

According to Mr. Owusu-Agyemang, the mass spraying exercise will help cocoa farmers effectively manage cocoa pests and diseases as well as improve the soil fertility and quality of cocoa.

Speaking exclusively to ghanaweb.com at the 2017 meeting of the Ghana-Cote D’Ivoire technical co-operating on cocoa, he added that the welfare of cocoa farmers will continue to be the prime agenda of the board.

Responding to the 2017 World Bank report which indicted the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) for failing to stabilise the farm gate prices at [what] levels to permit farmers to earn an adequate return on their lands, labour and capital, the former Minister noted that the NPP government will roll out policy interventions to salvage the falling price of cocoa on the global front.

‘We are working very hard to ensure price stability to reduce the economic uncertainty faced by cocoa farmers. We will also facilitate long-term planning and boost productivity. Cocoa farmers will be supplied with fertilisers, pesticides, and seedlings to help boost their production.