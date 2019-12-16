Cocoa farmers must not be left out of decision making – Group

The President of the Ghana Best Farmers’ Association, Nana Abraham Adusei has asked policymakers in the cocoa industry to actively involve cocoa farmers in decision-making processes.

Addressing a members of the World Cocoa Farmers’ Organisation (WCFO) themed “Consolidating the Cocoa Farmer’s Voice – a Key to Sustainable Cocoa Production and Improved Livelihood,” Mr Adusei described the cocoa farmers as the people “bearing the brunt challenges” and for that matter must not be left out of initiatives concerning the industry and their work.

“It is not suitable for someone outside to speak on our behalf, because the real issues confronting us, especially those bothering on our welfare and sustainable development of the cocoa industry, are not dealt with to our maximum satisfaction,” Mr Adusei said.

The President of the Farmers’ Association attributed the flaws in the cocoa industry to the lack of recognition for the poor cocoa farmer, who toils 24 hours to produce cocoa, bracing all the accompanying odds and difficulties on the farm.

Mr Adusei, who is also the President of the WCFO, lauded cocoa farmers for their commitment to duty, counselling, and adherence to good farming practices for increased productivity.

He entreated the government to be supportive of the cocoa sector since it was critical to Ghana’s socio-economic growth – job and wealth creation.

The Bantamahene, Baffour Owusu Amankwatia, representing the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, advocated for more benefits and incentive packages for cocoa farmers.

He indicated that the act will motivate farmers to work hard for increased yield.