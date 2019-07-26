Co-Efficient, Has Now Become Additional Staff

Every passing day, the level of wastage in Ghana tends to assume a frightening dimension; it only reveals how rich this country is.

Isaac Asiamah told Parliament on Wednesday that his ministry spent $4.5million, the same amount paid as prize money for the winner, Algeria.

After the Black Stars disgraceful outing at the World Cup in Brazil in 2014, the then government, set up the Dzamefe Committee to probe the issues, specific to that probe was how much the government spent.

President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, July 18, 2017, when he met with journalists at the Flagstaff House to account for his stewardship to Ghanaians after 12 months in office, Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as Country Man Songo, Adom TV’s Fire 4 Fire presenter, asked him, whether it is a plan of his government to implement the recommendations by the Dzamefe Commission that investigated the 2014 World Cup debacle.

The President in response, stated categorically that he has forgotten about the report and that it was not one of the major worries of his government.

“Am I interested in the 2014 White Paper? On these matters, the truth is usually the best answer. To be honest, I’ve forgotten about the 2014 White Paper. But I have no doubt that my Minister of Sports is fully up to it and will advise in due course what should be the reaction of me and the government to it. But it has not been something that has been very much on my radar,” he said.

After the revelation by Anas Armeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye PI, that brought to light the rot at the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ghanaians thought we have had enough from the football people, but that was not to be, we only change one monster for another

According to figures presented to parliament by the Minister of Sports, 4.5million dollars, was wasted in a tournament that we won only one match.

This is the latest in the inexorable expenditure that has been inflicted on Ghanaians, since the coming into office of this administration.

It is the opinion of this newspaper that, the past is there to guide us, but unfortunately in Ghana, the happenings of the past only motivate us to do worse.

As we have done in the past, we strongly recommend that, parliament should look into the unexplained expenses.

Almost a million dollars for airfare, looks as though, the Black Stars, traveled to the end of the world, and the minister should come again on what he meant by additional staff?