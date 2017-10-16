CID Boss Sacked

The Director General of Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, Bright Oduro, has been asked to immediately proceed on leave, pending his retirement arrangements.

His Deputy, ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, has been asked to take charge of the Department, as its first ever female boss.

Mr. Oduro, has been pushing to extend his stay in the service by way of a contract, as happened to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu, but the deal backfired, according to insiders.

Details are sketchy, but The Herald is informed that the government, could no longer work with Mr. Oduro for many reasons, including lack of team work.

More to come!