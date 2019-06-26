Churches Urged to declare Month of Fasting and Prayers against anticipated Terrorists Attacks – Evangelists Duah Suggests.

By; Bernard Quanson.

The Founder and Leader of Last Days Gospel Church at Kasoa Brigade , Evangelist Abaham Kwaku Duah , has suggested to all churches in the country to set aside at least one Month to fast and pray to God to prevent the anticipated terrorists attacks on churches in Ghana.

Speaking to the Media at Kasoa over the Weekend, Evangelist Duah , stressed that he has been watching international news channel, Aljazeera, where terrorists throw bombs in churches and other places to kill innocent people, so it is not strange or something that cannot be done in Ghana, so as a nation, churches, should put in place security measures to avoid such attacks.

He called on the State, to use its coercive power to prevent such a calamity, since the security of the churches ,may not be adequate enough to avert the attacks of the terrorists.

Evangelist Duah, noted further that, members of churches, also need to be alert to question any suspicious character, who may disguise themselves to the join congregation and pretend to be true worshippers.

He said, God should not be ruled out in the fight against terrorism, because the terrorists are canny people, the church also must be wise in dealing with this issue by falling on God, who is the Master of wisdom.

The Evangelist noted that, apart from fasting and prayers, the church, should be able to put in place some security measures that will protect the entire church members, such as using a main gate with security personnel to check those who go and come out of the church.

He continued that, ushers should also be trained on simple security measures to identify bad people, who may bring offensive weapons into the church.

Envangelist Duah, also suggested that Security Experts, should be invited by churches to offer lectures on security tip bits, as well as on kidnapping which is also a related serious crime that has bedevilled the nation.

He stressed that the laws that protect the nation from terrorism and kidnapping, should be strengthened or be made stiffer by Parliament to deter criminals from perpetuating those crimes.

Touching on the Takoradi missing girls, he appealed to the security agencies to continue to work hard to rescue the victims as early as possible, to be reunited with their disturbed parents.