Christ Embassy Ghana Marks Pastor Chris’ 56th Birthday with Service to mankind

By Gifty Arthur

Members of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Believers Love World (BLW) Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy, last Saturday December 2 2017, marked the birthday of the preacher, who turns 56 on Friday, December 7.

BLW International Day of Service, is a special programme on the church’s calendar headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, which has branches globally and has touched many lives in several ways.

Ahead of the day, the church, with branches scattered across the country, designed elaborative programmes that were observed by all groups within the church for this year’s event.

At a press conference to make known activities lined up for the annual programme, the church said, this year’s celebration, was different and special, because it coincided with the 30th anniversary of Believers Love World (BLW) incorporated.

In all, there were some 15 activities carried out by the church and every member chose an activity depending on the group they belonged to, to render the service in communities they live in.

Among the programmes for adults, teenagers and children are: clean ups, donation, water supply, painting, visit to orphanage, car wash, classes for prisoners, fresh meal donation to street children, free skills acquisition and many others.

Others were, scriptural hand painted cards to children in children’s hospital, clean up local school compound, cleaning of market surrounding, free skills acquisition class for female prisoners, donate first aid kits to boarding schools etc.

According to the chairperson for the celebration, Deaconess Sarah Esi Koomson, the church is proud of it evangelism programmes, but it wants to touch lives in different ways, hence the activities lined up.

She said, the programme aside being a day to mark the birthday of the founder and president of the church, also served as the church’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and a way of “living a Christ-like life.

“We are setting this day aside in honour of our dear man of God as it is his birthday December 7. Everyone during this day, he requests that we show love and compassion to those in need”.

So the celebration, is purposely for two reasons, that is: we are identifying those in needs to support them and secondly, we are honouring our man of God, since that is what he asked of us”, she explained.

According to her , BLW ,was one programme Pastor Chris was very “interested” in and will be looking forward to see how it went.

“While preaching to the people, we want to meet the physical needs of these people”, she explained.

The chairperson encouraged members of the church to always come out in their numbers to take part in the programmes.