CHRAJ applauds GJA for reporting journalist to police

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has applauded the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) for reporting one of its own to the police for alleged extortion and blackmail.

The action by the GJA is a hopeful sign that the fight against corruption is now being understood as a duty for all. The Commissioner of CHRAJ, Mr. Joseph Whittal said.

On November 15, 2018, the GJA reported Nana Okyere Gyampa to the CID for alleged extortion and the blackmail of the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

In an interview, Mr Whittal said the reporting of Nana Okyere Gyampa to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service by the GJA showed that one of the principles of the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP), which is the collective fight against corruption, is now accepted and being acted upon.

“This action by the GJA should be replicated by all professional bodies and organizations,” Mr. Whital urged.

“One must not see corruption happen and ask, where is CHRAJ? Where is the police? Where is the Special Prosecutor?” he added.

Posing such questions, he said means that one does not understand that the fight against corruption in the country is a collective effort, with each and every Ghanaian being part in the campaign.

“The GJA’s action, I must say, is a milestone in the fight against corruption in the country,” Mr. Whittal emphasized.

BACKGROUND

A reporter of Accra FM, which is a subsidiary of the Class Media Group, Nana Gyampa, is alleged to have demanded GH¢5 million from the MD of the ECG to “drop” a negative story against the company.

When questioned by the GJA on November 13, 2018, Nana Gyampa is alleged to have admitted to the unethical behaviour, according to the GJA in a statement released on Thursday about the matter.

After his interrogation, the journalist is said to have sent the MD a WhatsApp message on November 14, 2018, threatening to go ahead with the publication for going to the GJA.

Meanwhile, Nana Gyampa has been interdicted by his employers pending their investigations.

Source: primenewsghana.com