Chorkor Cries For Community Clinic

By QUARSHIE KAFUI SYLVIA

Details are emerging over the absence of a community hospital for the residents of Chorkor in the Ablekuma South District of the Greater Accra region.

The residents, insists it is about time the government built a community hospital for them.

According to the Chief fisherman, Nii Adjetey, the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, situated at Korley Gonno, also a suburb of Accra is miles away from the locality.

He argued that, Korle-Bu, which is a referral hospital, could not attend to all their medical needs.

Korle Bu, has become the worst hit in this mass admission of patients which has resulted in congestion.

Nii, Indicated that as a result of the absence of a community health facility, a private hospital in Chorkor, is fleecing the residents under the pretext of provision of health care.

So far, Korle-Bu, is not only situated outside the justification of Chorkor, but is also a leading national referral hospital.

At the moment the hospital has an average daily attendance of 1,500 patients and about 250 patient admissions with 2,000 beds and 17 clinical and diagnostic Departments and Units.