Chiefs Ready to Release Land at Domeabra for 1D1F

By Bernard Quanson.

The bletse of the Nglegshie Ajumako Dwerampong in the Greater Accra Region , Nii Ashah Kwei , has stated that he and his senior Chiefs and elders at Domeabra in the Ga South Municipal Area, are ready to release vast land at Domeabra to government to put up a big factory.

Speaking in an interview with The Media at Domeabra on the establishment of the factory in the area in line with the government policy, he said such a move would ensure that , the teeming number of youth who are jobless in the area, would get employment, in order to live comfortable and decent lives.

Nii Kwei, also expressed his concern about the numerous land and Chieftaincy disputes that is now a threat to peace and unity in the area.

He, therefore, called on his colleague Chiefs to work together to ensure that all such cases are settled amicably for them to go about their economic activities peacefully.

Asked whether his people also face the land guard menacem he answered that they do not use land guards, but rather use Asafo Groups to protect life and property in the traditional area.

The Chief also hinted that the area lacks Hospital, so they are planning to team up with the government and NGOs to put up an ultra-modern Hospital for the people.

Nii Kwei, spoke also at length on the fact that people have to learn to stick to the right traditional offices or positions that legitimately belong to them and avoid taking positions which belong to others, adding that by so doing, there will be harmony and peace .

Picture……. The Bletse of the Ngleshie Ajumako Dwerampong , Nii Asha Kwei.