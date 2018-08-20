Chiefs cautioned against settlement of defilement and rape cases

Dasebre Kwabu Ewusi VII, the Vice President of the National House of Chiefs has cautioned traditional rulers to avoid the attempt of settling defilement and rape cases that will be presented to them.

“The National House of Chiefs, will not hesitate to apply severe sanctions against any chief who shall attempt to settle defilement and rape cases without referring the case to the Police or any of the security agencies to deal with the matter”.

He said the settlement of such cases at the palaces of some chiefs, had become detrimental to victims, where suspects of the acts go unpunished and that the National House of Chiefs had taken a serious view of the situation.

Dasebre Kwabu Ewusi, who is the Omanhene of Abiadze Dominase gave the warning when he addressed a durbar of chiefs and people of Agona Nyakrom to climax their annual Akwambo festival celebration at Agona Nyakrom in the Agona West of the Central Region.

He said it was unlawful for chiefs to meddle in defilement and rape cases and urged them to always refer such matters to the security agencies to handle.

The President said it was about time state institutions such as Domestic violence and Victims and Support Unit (DOVVSU) and other security agencies were allowed to work.

Dasebre Ewusi said chiefs were not permitted to arbitrate in cases which were inimical to society, where innocent girl-child is violently abused and that, it was the responsibility of chiefs to help redeem the girls from such calamity.

Speaking on the festival, the Omanhene said the Akwambo was not meant for gods as was perceived by some religious bodies, but for togetherness to plan for the development of communities, which all the citizenry must get involved.

According to him, the festival also provide the opportunity for family reunion and facilitate interaction among community members for peaceful co-existence.

Dasebre Kwabu Ewusi urged Ghanaians to avoid the smear of the Akwabo or other festivals in the country, which help to promote the culture and the tradition of the people.

He urged parents to take advantage of the Free Senior High School to enrol their children when schools reopened in September for the 2018/2019 academic year.

The President called on Ghanaians to rally behind the government for the sustainable implementation of the educational policy for the benefit of future generations.

He commended the chiefs and people of Agona Nyakorm for organising a fundraising to construct a mortuary at the Nyakrom Health Centre.