Central Tongu DCE’s Tags Assault NDC Communication Officer on radio

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Central Tongu in the Volta Region, Thomas Moore Zonyrah, has been accused of sending tags numbering about 20 into a radio station in Adidome to assault Constituency Communication Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Cartious Enyonyoge Aziedu, during a live show.

The thugs who stormed Dela Radio ostensibly to beat up both panelists from the NDC and New Patriotic Party (NPP) met only the presence of the NDC officer as his colleague from the NPP, Ernest Holy Sebewu, took to his heels before they arrived.

Cartious’ mobile phone was also seized by the angry thugs. The DCE is vying to become the NPP’s parliamentary candidate for Central Tongu.

The incident occurred on Saturday August 31, 2019. According to The Herald’s sources, on the day of the incident, the show host, Emmanuel K.M. Atukpa, interviewed the Administrator of the Business Advisory Centre (one Gomashie) on a project from RTF headquarters.

Mr Gomashie, spoke and laid all issues squarely on the DCE to explain, as it was the DCE who handpicked the beneficiaries.

Soon after Mr Gomashie finished with his submission, the host called the DCE for clarification, but he indicated that, there was no such project ongoing.

When the host pushed him to answer some questions on a document before him having names of beneficiaries who were to benefit from the programme, the DCE denied and said he knew nothing about the document and asked whether the said document had his stamp.

The host further asked him to confirm or deny if actually, the contractors were introduced to the beneficiaries who are to benefit from the Rearing for Export and Rural Development Programme. On that stance, the DCE was in a fix, so he started stammering.

The host then proceeded to call the Constituency Chairman of the NPP in Central Tongu, Ruben Dorcoo, to ascertain his view on the issue.

Mr Dorcoo, admitted that he also had the same document and was monitoring closely the falsehood the DCE was putting in the public domain.

He was unhappy about how the DCE was conducting himself and questioned why the DCE, Thomas should pack government intervention programme meant for development of the whole district, in only his home town without considering the larger district.

Mr Dorcoo bemoaned the DCE’s kind of actions as contributing negatively to the fortunes of the party.

Soon after he was done with the interview, the NPP organizer in the person of John Mawutor Wugah, called into the station to be put on air. He questioned the authority of the chairman to speak on the issue and begun calling him names.

The party secretary, who never represented the party on any Radio or TV programme since opposition days, was on air trying to,’ clear his name’.

He denied ever meeting the DCE and the contractors with the beneficiaries who were to benefit from the Rural Enterprise Business Advisory programme. But the Research and Elections Officer, Kakah Nyanyuie Elliott, sharply contradicted what he, the secretary said.

Mr Kakah said he was present at that meeting together with Selorm Gakpetor, the District Works Engineer, and the DCE.

He further explained that, after they met with the DCE, his team and some other contractors who were billed to construct the farm houses for the beneficiaries; were asked to meet the beneficiaries for formal introduction.

He opened up to the show host Atukpa that, indeed the beneficiaries of the support programme were already selected and the contractors asked them to look for sites for immediate commencement of the work.

While the show was still ongoing, followers of the DCE, stormed the Radio station, with well-built men numbering about 20 and ordered the host to stop the show with immediate effect. He started hitting on the desk amidst shouts.

In the process, the other panelists managed to escape, but the Communications Officer of the NDC, was, however, unlucky as he manhandled and his mobile phone taken away.

Meanwhile, the attack has been condemned by both the NDC and the NPP in the Constituency. A statement by the Volta Regional secretariat of the NDC, said the action by activists of the NPP, only goes to confirm that the NPP is lawless and vicious in all their dealings.

“The base and sheer savagery that latest unprovoked attack on the sanity of the media and sensibility of Voltarians is but a minute fragment of a web of abuse by the NPP which only buttresses the general believe that the ruling party is largely a violent, vindictive and uncontrollably vicious political group whose incompetence is suppressed only by their wanton disregard for law and order”.

The statement signed by K Sorkpa Agbleze and Bright Delali Kubbeadzor , described the incident as criminal and asked the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to condemn and oppose such acts they referred to as “evils”.

The NDC in the region, also called on the Police, to bring the full authority of the state on the people who perpetuated the inhumane act on their member.

“Let the Ghana Police service bring the full authority of the state to bear on those who will seek to perpetuate crimes against our democracy, as well as those who aid and abet them through incitement of other support.

They must be punished appropriately so that a clear message is sent out there once and for all thy Ghana is not just a democratic nation governed by law, but, most importantly, it prides itself as a nation of tolerance, fellow-feeling and humanness”.

On their part, the NPP in the Central Tongu whose panel member was able to escape the wrath of the tags said the party condemns all forms of attacks on the media and the one meted out to panelists on the Hododiooo programme that particular Saturday.

The statement signed by the party’s Communication Officer in the Constituency, Ernest Holy Sebewu, disassociated itself from the attack and said the said party tags took that action in their own accord.

