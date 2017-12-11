CDD tells gov’t To Stop Talking and fight corruption

The Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has implored the Akufo-Addo government to ride on the current public support and take significant action on “pervasive corruption in Ghana.”

In a statement marking International Anti-Corruption Day, the CDD urged President Nana Akufo-Addo “to take decisive and concrete action on the growing list corruption cases in the country.”

This list includes allegations of corruption against two deputy chiefs of staff. the sale of contaminated fuel involving the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company, government’s handling of the review of the AMERI Power Deal and the accusations of cronyism levelled against the Finance Minister over the issuance of a bond.

The Akufo-Addo Administration was also hit with a scandal when Boakye Agyarko, now Energy Minister, was accused by some Minority MPs of trying to bribe them to enable him to pass his vetting.

Probes into some of these cases have been seen to be unsatisfactory by some stakeholders.

For instance, the eight-member investigative committee set up to determine the circumstances that led to the controversial sale of 5 million litres of contaminated fuel to two unlicensed firms by BOST has been alleged to have not had a single meeting by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Bongo Constituency, Edward Bawa.

Some signals coming from the government, like the Special Prosecutor Bill being passed or the President’s directive to have all corruption allegations against government officials probed, have been viewed by some as adequate steps in the anti-graft efforts.

But the CDD has said the government’s commitment to fighting corruption should go “beyond the rhetoric, the mere setting up of institutions and enactment of laws.”

Commitment to the anti-corruption could come in the form adequately resourcing anti-corruption bodies, the CDD noted.

“While we recognize weaknesses in some existing anti-corruption legislations, the Center is of the view that sufficiently resourcing existing public anti-corruption institutions, such as the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Economic and Organized Crimes Office (EOCO), Auditor General Office, State Prosecution Department, and the recently enacted Special Prosecutor’s Office; strengthening their independence; and having leadership with integrity for these institutions can lead to significant progress in the fight against corruption in Ghana.”

“On its part, CDD-Ghana and its CSO partners, as well as the media will continue to be at the forefront of the campaign against corruption in the country. CDD-Ghana and its partners will again continue to unearth and magnify cases of corruption, educate the public, advocate stiffer punishments for officials who engage in corruption and present policy guides to aid stakeholders demand for accountability in the fight against corruption,” the statement concluded.

Find below the CDD’s full statement

INTERNATIONAL ANTI-CORRUPTION DAY, 9TH DECEMBER 2017

STATEMENT BY THE GHANA CENTER FOR DEMOCRATIC DEVELOPMENT

The Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) calls on the government to seize the current pro-anticorruption political moment to take decisive and concrete action on the growing list corruption cases in the country. On the occasion of this year’s International Anti-Corruption Day, which is being commemorated under the theme, “United Against Corruption for Development, Peace and Security,” CDD-Ghana urges the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to take advantage of the collective public support in the fight against corruption to tackle pervasive corruption in Ghana.

This year’s international anti-corruption day advocates for resilient collaborative efforts by all sectors in the economy to eliminate corruption. Accordingly, the Center calls on the government, all state anti-corruption bodies, the private sector, media, civil society organizations (CSOs) and citizens to unite in the fight against corruption and create a zero tolerance approach to corruption.

The Center believes government’s commitment to fighting corruption goes beyond the rhetoric, the mere setting up of institutions and enactment of laws. While we recognize weaknesses in some existing anti-corruption legislations, the Center is of the view that sufficiently resourcing existing public anti-corruption institutions, such as the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Economic and Organized Crimes Office (EOCO), Auditor General Office, State Prosecution Department, and the recently enacted Special Prosecutor’s Office; strengthening their independence; and having leadership with integrity for these institutions can lead to significant progress in the fight against corruption in Ghana.

We equally believe that government’s ‘Ghana beyond Aid’ agenda and the mission of achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development can only be met if resources are not plundered for private gains and that public institutions are transparent and accountable. As noted by António Guterres, UN Secretary-General, “We can only achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development if every nation has strong, transparent and inclusive institutions, based on the rule of law and supported by the public.”

It is important to note that Ghanaians are no longer passively watching corrupt acts manifest before their eyes. The latest Afrobarometer Survey (2017) revealed that a vast majority (64%) of Ghanaians want corrupt officials prosecuted, stolen monies recovered and offenders named and shamed. This is a clear indication that citizens are united in their views for corrupt officials to be punished and looted resources retrieved. CDD-Ghana therefore, calls on the government and all anti-graft state institutions to be cognizant of the willingness of Ghanaian citizens to fight corruption, and put mechanisms in place to empower citizens to voice out “NO” to corrupt acts.

On its part, CDD-Ghana and its CSO partners, as well as the media will continue to be at the forefront of the campaign against corruption in the country. CDD-Ghana and its partners will again continue to unearth and magnify cases of corruption, educate the public, advocate stiffer punishments for officials who engage in corruption and present policy guides to aid stakeholders demand for accountability in the fight against corruption. We believe that we can unite in our collective quest to address the growing menace of corruption in our society so as to channel national resources to propel development.

Efua Idan Osam

CDD-Ghana Communications Officer