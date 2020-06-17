CDD Ghana commends NDC on assessment of Akufo-Addo’s promises

The Centre for Democratic Development, Ghana (CDD-Ghana) has said that the initiative by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to assess President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s promises is a step in the right direction.

The NDC in a press briefing on Monday presented a detailed assessment of promises made by the ruling New Patriotic Party. The presentation made by the North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa revealed that only 86 out of the 631 campaign promises made have been delivered.

Per this assessment, the NDC scored the Akufo-Addo administration 14 per cent on the fulfilment of its 2016 campaign promises.

Commenting on the initiative by the NDC, programs officer in charge of security CDD Mr. Kwabena Boampah Mensah stated that the step taken by the opposition party had geared the discussions in politics from one of attacks and insults to diplomatic and transparent discussions; a goal that CDD and Media Foundation for West Africa hope to achieve.

In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, he stated: “Media foundation for West Africa and CDD Ghana have advocated for the bread and butter system in an election or Governance system as they contribute to our development. So what can we do to keep Government on its toes? What alternative provides transparency to voters? In summary, when the discussions are centred on bread and butter issues, it moves our minds away from insults and personal attacks. Based on this, CDD Ghana is pleased with the way the discussions are being shaped”.

He noted, however, that while the opposition is working very hard to hold the Government accountable for its actions, the processes would have been smoother if a civil society organization was mandated to scrutinize the Government.

He encouraged that political parties engage in more accountability monitoring sessions to strengthen the country’s democracy.

The Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) is an independent, non-government and non-profit research and advocacy institute that promotes democracy, good governance and economic openness in Ghana and Africa.

Source: happyghana.com