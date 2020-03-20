CCTV camera exposes Tourism Minister’s aide stealing mobile phone

Aide to the Minister of Tourism & Creative Arts, Nana Sekyi, has been caught and exposed by the CCTV cameras in Parliament stealing a Huawei 230 Mobile Phone.

The video evidence was triggered after a staff of the Legislature complained of her missing mobile phone.

She had unintentionally left it at a shop located at the Foyer when she went there to buy some items.

Nana Sekyi, who is reported to have also gone to the same shop to buy some items, took the mobile phone upon seeing it on the counter and thereafter, switched it off before putting it in his pocket.

Despite making an announcement at the Foyer and Parliament in general about the missing mobile phone, Nana Sekyi, did not mind to return it to the owner as he was bent on keeping the mobile phone.

This compelled the Office of the Marshall, Parliament House, to trigger a review of footages captured by the CCTV placed at the Foyer to search for the culprit.

In the process, Nana Sekyi, was seen picking the phone from the counter of the shop, spurring the victim to lodge a complaint at Parliament’s Police Station.

Nana Sekyi was immediately arrested and handcuffed thereafter for interrogation.

He is alleged to have confirmed committing the crime.

Inside sources of the Police say, Nana Sekyi is assisting with investigations into the issue.