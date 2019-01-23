Cathedral Is To Akufo-Addo As The Mexican Wall Is To Trump

On November 8 and December 7, 2016, citizens of the United States of America and Ghana, went to the polls to vote to uplift the best of the two countries values, but that choice ended in the election of two individuals with the same character, attitude and disposition.

One of President Donald Trump’s biggest campaign promises was his vow to build a wall along the country’s southernmost border. According to President Trump, the Mexico border wall will prevent illegal immigration, drug and human trafficking, and acts of terrorism.

The wall, which Trump, first was going to be funded by the Mexico, is now going to cost the American tax payer a little over five billion dollars.

On the hand our King Promise, who after all the lofty and numerous promises in the run-up to the 2016 election, after winning the polls, realized that, he has one promise to make and so he announced that he was going to build a national Cathedral.

Like his counterpart Trump, the promise came with the state not spending a dime and that philanthropists were going to fund its construction, the country is only providing the land.

The finance minster, Ken Ofori-Atta, goes to parliament and says government was going to provide the seed capital, except he did not tell us how much.

President Trump and Akufo-Addo, have a lot of power, but little self-restraints and so they do as they wish, regardless of the overwhelming disagreements from their people, on whose behalf they purport to take the decisions they take.

All the surveys and research undertaken so far in both countries, show that majority of the people are against the building of the wall and the Cathedral.

The point of departure as far as the two leaders are concerned is that, whereas president Trump, has a reason, not matter how flimsy they are, our own president’s reason for building the Cathedral, is a promise he made to God.

A personal promise that he made and is committing the whole nation in seeing to the fruition of a Cathedral that, we were not consulted before that promise was made.

Not even the voice of descents and disagreements could sway the both Trump and Akufo-Addo, from seeing it to it that, their dream projects, sees the light of day.

President Trump, is facing stiff competition from Democratic Senators, the standoff between the White House and Senate has led to the shutdown of the US government, but as many of his promises and uncontrolled pronouncements, it has sharply divided the country.

It is sad that, at this time in the history of these two great nations, they have leaders who think less of the governed and more of themselves. They do not give a hoot what everyone think, for as long what they are doing satisfies their egos.

Donald Trump, became president by accident; he has cut his teeth mostly in business, this is perhaps the first move he made in politics and by some twist of faith, he is the most powerful man in the world.

Akufo-Addo, on the other hand has spent the better part of his adult life in national politics. He was born into a politically conscious family and he himself has been in the forefront of the restoration of democracy.

He has been running for president for over a decade. He knew what to do when he gets there we were told, but unfortunately the country is on autopilot.

Both Akufo-Addo and Donald Trump governments, which have declared an open war against it, own people, have no legitimate right to exist after 2020, these felonious government must be sent out of power, they have proved beyond reasonable doubt that they are governments against the people.

I had hoped that by this point in history, we would be better than this. Apparently, we’re not. As a people we ought to know better and scrutinize the leaders we elect, their temperament is very important in determining their ability to lead.

Presidents Trump and Akufo-Addo, have demonstrated in both words and deeds that, they are accident of history, instead of them being blessings to their people they are rather a curse.

It is said that one good turn deserves another. Do these two presidents deserve a second term in office? Have they performed well to deserve another term?

The reason is that Presidents Akufo-Addo and Donald Trump, if weighed on the scale of some expected deliverables such as combating corruption, has performed five points above average. But if examined on the slab of economy, health, policy, national cohesion, impartiality, rule of law and fairness, I would say they have flunked the essential test of governance.

So, the question is, does Trump and Akufo-Addo deserve a second term in office? I cannot answer this question for Ghanaians and Americans, but I have my answer.