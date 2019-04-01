Car fraud syndicate arrested

Ashanti regional police command has arrested a car fraud syndicate for their involvement in some car fraud cases reported at the command.

The suspects are Osei Abrokwa 32, Daniel Kofi Yirenkyi 35 and Emmanuel Kwesi Anane 32.

The three suspects are currently in police custody assisting in investigations.

Police preliminary investigation reveals, suspects in their modus operandi approach any unsuspecting car dealers and feign interest in buying a car.

They then issue a cheque with the promise that the cheque will mature in three days for which unsuspecting car dealer can withdraw from the bank.

The suspects later prepare a forged document to cover the vehicle and then send it to a garage to a prospective buyer and use the vehicle as collateral to secure a loan from the buyer.

These suspects will then call the original owner of the vehicle and tell the person that the vehicle has been abandoned at a particular garage and that they are no more interested.

According to the police the three suspects have been in the business for some time now until their arrest early this week.

DSP Godwin Ahianyor Ashanti regional police public relations officer disclosed this at a news conference in Kumasi.

Source: kasapafmonline.com