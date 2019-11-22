Car Battery Stealing Syndicate Invades Madina

Madina, like many other areas in the capital city, had been a haven of peace and security over the years. Madina has been a reference point in the account of security, where residents can sleep with their two eyes closed.

But all that seem to be ebbing as thieves and other social undesirables extend their nefarious activities to the area, disturbing the peace and quiet of the Constituency.

In recent weeks, no day passes without one or more reports of stealing, especially car battery and car break in, making away with valuables, including car tape.

As Christmas approaches, this newspaper observes that, the nefarious act is on the upward swing. This sadness inducing trend has increased exponentially in the past week, with residents not knowing where or who to turn to.

The police in Madina, who over the years, have little to nothing to do, are also immobilized, because of the stoppage of police patrol, which was under the police visibility unit.

It is important to point out that the Unit became moribund under the tenure of David Asante Apeatu. It looks from the foregoing that, Mr Apeatu, did not leave any noticeable legacy as the Inspector General of Police.

In February 2019, a Daily Graphic report filed by Albert K. Salia, captioned “Police Visibility Unit to be revitalised — IGP”, quoted the IGP as saying, many of the department vehicles are broken down, with some of the officers doing more than the agreed four years per the policy.”

Residents of Madina are justifiably fazed by this ugly development, it is becoming a worrisome spectre that calls for urgent attention from the police service.

The scenario is not helped by the fact that most of the street lights in the city hardly work at night creating, in the process, a conducive environment for criminals to carry out their nefarious acts.

In our opinion, the IGP, should with immediate effect bring to life the police visibility unit. The days when the police, used to patrol the communities with the military, must be reintroduced.

Madina and other areas in the city, cannot be classified as no go areas or haven for criminals. Policemen, who are stationed at Madina, should please double their effort towards combating this growing menace.