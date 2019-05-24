Can Nitiwul Be Neutral In The Konkombas And Chokosis Clashes?

The recent clashes between the Konkombas and Anufors(Chokosis) has called into question the neutrality of the minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul.

In the immediate aftermath of the murder of the King of Dagbon, Ya-Na Yakubu Andani in 2002, president John Agyekum Kufuor, immediately either reassigned or asked to step aside members of his government, who were from the Dagbon Kingdom.

The position of Dominic Nitiwul, who is a Konkomba and a Member of Parliament (MP) Bimbilla constituency in the Northern Region, must not be dismissed with a mere wave of a hand.

The recent clashes is not the first time this two tribes, will be fighting each other. The subject of this discourse was triggered by a protracted misunderstanding over land.

In April this year, according to Joy Fm report, more than 500 homes were set ablaze following renew clashes.

In that report, ASP Henry Amankwah, Chereponi, District Police Commander, confirmed the violence, saying the two tribes have been living in fragile relationship, following a protracted misunderstanding over land.

He said police in the area engaged members of the rival tribes in peace talks two months ago after picking intelligence of possible conflict.

ASP Henry said some Bimobas laid claim to the land and were violently preventing the chokosis from farming and fishing.

In other sane climes, the minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, would have resigned by now on principle or be fired by the appointing authourity.

Yesterday, May 23, starrfm.com.gh, reported that, a team of National Security Operatives, on a special mission has been attacked by an armed group suspected to be Konkombas at a village in the Chereponi district of the North East region, where land violence between tribal Konkombas and Anufors (Chokosis) has raged for almost a week now.

This newspaper is worried with the ceaseless conflict between otherwise two peaceful tribes.

For most of them, farming is the only vocation they have come to know. It is, in a manner of speaking, their life, so the government, must find a way to resolve the land dispute.

In January this year, the Chokosis in the Chereponi District, blamed Defence Minister for the attacks against them, as well as their property by the Konkombas.

According to the leadership of the Anufor Progressive Union (APU), the Chokosis, believe that the MP for Bimbilla, is aiding the conflict by helping his Konkomba kith to attack the Chokosis.

The spokesperson for the APU, Dr Solomon Gumanga, who addressed a news conference in Tamale on Thursday, 3 January 2019, said:

“Initially, we were telling them that we don’t think it’s good to think this way, but nobody is listening to this now, and I am also now believing that it’s true because if the soldiers are there and they are not taking action and people are attacking and burning houses, we need to see that he [Mr. Nitiwul] is playing a neutral role in this. We need to see that action from him, otherwise, he should step aside and somebody else should take over and play the neutral role”.

We at this newspaper, urge the two tribes to give peace a chance.