Can Mustapha Hamid Do What Boniface Could Not Do?

The much awaited reshuffle of president Akufo-Addo, came with no real change.

The Information minister, Mustapah Hamid, who should have been given the boot from government, like a game of chess, was moved to the Ministry of Zongo and Inner City Development to replace Boniface Abubakar, who has stayed this long in that office.

Boniface only came to continue the trend of leaders who have no vision, leaders who are not able to attract others to join a cause, leaders who pursue no purpose and employ no measures to accomplish the desired goals.

His only legacy in that ministry, was one or two Astroturf that he was able to build in partnership with Wembley Sports Construction Company Limited.

The new minister, who has been a disappointment at the Information Ministry, is also putting the wrong foot forward.

Despite the myriad of problems confronting the inhabitants of Zongo and Inner Cities, the only thing that both the past and present ministers, have set their eyes on is the Astroturf.

There is a burning issue that requires the urgent attention of the new minister, seven young men, who were gunned down by bloodthirsty Policemen in the Ashanti region, want justice. A committee, which was set up after the unfortunate incident, is yet to conclude its investigation. Unfortunately, we are not aware of the terms of reference and how long they have to conclude and present their report.

I am on behalf of the families of the slain brothers, appealing to the minister that, at the end of his tenure, even if he is not credited for anything, he should ensure that, we get to the bottom of the shooting, so that the families can bury their dead and move on.

Mustapha Hamid, has a chance to redeem his battered image, when the announcement came out, he said, his new appointment, is a higher calling, as he sees it as a service to his people.

In as much he sees it as a blessing; he should strive to also let his people, see him as a blessing. It is no secret that, the Zongo communities across the country are the poorest.

A lot of social amenities are lacking in our Zongos, his preoccupation should be to provide for them, what they have been lacking for years now.

Nobody goes to play on empty stomach, so you cannot alleviate poverty in the Zongo communities by constructing Astroturf.

This an opportunity for Mustapha Hamid to arouse the sleeping giant called Zongos and unleash its potentials for the good of all and acquit the present generation of the charge of a wasted one.

Indeed, it is time to put a smile in the face of inhabitants of Zongo.

The time has come to chart a new beginning in remoulding their lives after several years of suffering and deprivation of the essential things of life by those who mismanaged the trust reposed in them.

Since the beginning of the fourth republic, the hope that democracy represents has been dashed by those who turned our freely given mandate to serve their personal interest.

The new minister, who is yet to wake up to his new role, is still talking as though, he is the minister of Information.

In one of his ranting, he said, “the one-and-half-year old Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government is the best ever since Ghana reverted to constitutional rule in 1992”.

These are his reasons:

“We’ve done a lot in managing the economy, we have not overspent our budget. We’ve done a lot in terms of Communication and many more. The Hajj has been smooth if you ask me. No pilgrim was left behind this year”, he said on Accra based Starr FM.

Mustapha Hamid, can go tell this tale to the marines. This year’s Hajj, was one of the poorly organized ones, we have had in recent history.

The Hajj Village was not constructed during the time of president, John Dramani Mahama, so what new thing did the current administration add to make this year’s Hajj the best.

We all knew what happened in the build up to the pilgrimage, to the extent that, Muslim scholars and well-meaning Ghanaians, called for the government to handover its organization to Muslims.

As for the claim that, Akufo-Addo’s 18 months in office is the best since 1992, can only be described as laughable.

We have a nightmare on our hand, the situation in the country is at a crisis level, unemployment is at all time high, businesses are collapsing, workers are being laid off, the economic situation is very bad and this has been corroborated by Gabby Asare Ochere-Darko.

This is what he actually wrote on his facebook wall “There is hardship, there is unemployment, and, it is fair to say that the majority of our people continue to struggle to make ends meet. The typical woes of a developing economy that had been recklessly managed. But, it must also be made clear that there is a clear sense of direction on – not only where the Akufo-Addo government wants to go – but also where it is taking Ghana. And, where Govt is taking the nation is the right way and must be made to succeed. I pray for two things: that Govt will find a workable balance between pursuing the big vision goal and responding to the necessary electoral cycle relief expectations, on the other hand. Again, that the people will have the information and the patience to keep faith with the NPP. If we do not help the NPP to succeed then I don’t know… Ghana’s destiny is tied practically to the NPP succeeding. If in doubt just observe that the Ghanaian actually holds the NPP to a higher standard than the NDC. Trust me!

The only person in this country, who sees things differently, is Mustapha Hamid, maybe he is living in a different Ghana.

Irvine Stone, a great biographer who authored the book titled, The Passions of The Mind, a work on the life of Sigmund Freud – said that “the greatest wars take place in the territory of human mind”.