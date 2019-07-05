Call for Applications: 2019 Data Science Fellowship

Blossom Academy has announced its 2019 Data Science Fellowship, a 24-week full-time programme.

The Academy equips untapped talent from Ghana with the necessary skills and resources needed to be a successful data scientist, and then pair them with companies to work on data projects.

This is an exciting opportunity for University graduates in Ghana to participate in the 2019 Data Science Fellowship.

They had a very successful programme last year, placing graduates in companies such as Huawei and Coca Cola, and are now recruiting for the next edition.

Graduates from quantitative, engineering, or related disciplines are eligible and encouraged to apply.

Programme Fee: 1400GHC

Deadline for submission of application is July 24, 2019 at 11:59pm GMT

Profile of relevant candidates

University graduates (completed national service) & Master’s students & PhD Students

Backgrounds in statistics, mathematics, computer science, computer engineering, and actuary science

Basic understanding of Excel | Basic interest in Python & R | Great communications skills

Apply today via:

http://bit.ly/blossomacademy