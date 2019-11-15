Builsa South On Track- DCE

Taking his turn at the Districts Meet The Press Series to give his accounts as a District Chief Executive for Builsa South, Kwame Gariba, full of smiles touted his efforts, as he detailed his achievements.

The Builsa South district, according to the man who is readying himself to battle next year’s parliamentary elections out against Clement Apaak of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), numerous strives have been embarked in various sectors.

The assembly through its DACF, DDF and IGF, has constructed three CHPS compounds at Baasa, Pintengsa, and Nyambisi at a cost GHc 996,650.30.

The district in a bit to check security, the District Chief Executive (DCE), disclosed that the Assembly, has procured for the police a patrol vehicle, adding that construction of a police accommodation is underway.

On water and sanitation, the Buisa South District in collaborations with Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) such as UNDP, TEAM 4 GHANA and Catholic Relief Service, has constructed 19 boreholes to underserved communities.

UNICEF, an NGO also constructed institutional latrines to five basic schools. The Assembly in partnership with UNICEF and CWSA combated open defecation in the district.

On Education, the district in its quest to bridge infrastructure gap, embarked on numerous projects, including the construction of three unit classroom block at Kanjaga-Golluk, Rehabilitation of Three unit classroom at Nyadema, Renovation of a six-unit classroom block at Garibiensa, constructions two bathrooms at Kanjaga Senior High School and the Rehabilitation of four teachers’ quarters. Renovation of a three-unit classroom block at Balerinsa, construction of three-unit classroom block for Girls Model School at Pintengsa, Rehabilitation of six-unit classroom block at Fumbisi preparatory school and the constructions of a three-unit classroom at Chansa-Pendem

The Assembly, also instituted a district best teacher award to reward hard-working teaching staff. Results of Basic Education Certificate The examination has seen a monumental improvement.

The District, according to Daniel Kwame Gariba, has increased its schools under the school feeding programme from 10 to 19, representing a 90 percent increment. The National Youth Employment Agency, has employed 395 personnel in various modules.

According to the DCE, a number of roads are currently been worked on.

The district also had its share of Government flagship programmes, such as One Village One Dam, as well as One District One Factory. Presently, 10 dams are at various stages of completion.

The District under the Agricultural Mechanizations Center’s Programme, received Tractors, Motorized Sprayers, Maize Sheller, as well as Engine powered irrigation kit.

By AbugriSumaila Haruna-Fumbisi.