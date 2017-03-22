BTA Holds 3rdBTA / GOLD COAST Business Summit on Ghana’s Debt Stock

Ghana’s public debt situation has worsened in recent years and the country now faces a high risk of debt distress and increased overall debt vulnerability.

So what is the way out of our economic quagmire and how do we get the Ghanaian economy back on track?

Right at inception, BTA has been offering the platform to discuss some of these economic challenges. But the station, like it has done on two previous occasions, intends to broaden and heighten the conversation.

BTA first held its business summit on December 10th 2015. It was under the theme: ‘”SME FINANCING-CHALLENGES AND PROSPECTS”

This was followed by its 2nd Summit on 14th July, 2016. It was under the theme ‘Cost of electricity and its damaging effect on Ghana’s Industrialization.

The Third BTA / GOLD COAST Business Summitistherefore intended to offer answers and solutions to the country’s worsening economic situation.

The eventis Wednesday, 22nd March, 2017 from 3pm to 5pm, at the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel. It is under the theme “Ghana Debt in Perspective; The Way Forward”.

Speakers are Prof. GodfredBokpin, Senior Lecturer, University of Ghana Business School, Mr. Kwame OforiAsomaning, CEO, Gold Coast Financial Holding and Mr. Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President, IMANI Ghana.

BTA as a business channel takes pride in creating a conducive environment for business operating in the country and puts the spotlight on finding practical solutions to challenges confronting their operation.

Currently the country’s debt stock which stands at GHS122bln, is a major challenge that has both direct and indirect impact on the operation of the business community.

BTA is the definition of what keeps the business community in Africa on currenteconomic, policy and financial trends. It is one of the television stations owned by GN Media, a subsidiary of GroupeNduom.