British Airways Launches New World Traveller Items

British Airways has unveiled freshly designed soft blankets and cushions and a new headrest for customers in its World Traveller (long haul economy) cabin.

The fresh white headrest covers, a new look bright blue cushion with a classic herringbone design and a new blanket in a super-soft fleece material will help customers to settle in and get comfy.

The items are available on all long-haul flights to and from Heathrow and will launch on all long-haul flights to and from Gatwick on 1 March, 2020.

Blankets that are being replaced will be donated to charities and projects in the UK and overseas.

Carolina Martinoli, British Airways’ Director of Customer experience, said: “We want our customers to be able to sit back and really relax on board, making the most of the comfortable new soft furnishings, the in-flight films and programmes and the four-course World Traveller menu. Our aim is to deliver them to their destination feeling refreshed and feeling their trip is off to a great start. ”

These additional changes to the World Traveller offer follow a long list of other recent investments for customers including 73 new aircraft, the refurbishment of the airline’s long-haul fleet with new cabins so they look and feel new, redesigned lounges, new dining across all cabins, new bedding and amenity kits for First, Club World and World Traveller Plus, the best quality onboard WiFi to every aircraft and providing access to power at every aircraft seat. The airline recently introduced its Club Suite, a new business class seat with direct aisle access on its A350 aircraft, which will be rolled out across the British Airways’ long-haul fleet.