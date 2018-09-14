Brigadier General Nunoo Mensah Is A Python In The Midst Of The NDC

As one of the soldiers of fortune, who is lucky to still be alive and give a voice in our democratic experiment, more is expected of the man.

He has managed through his ranting find space in the polity and remain relevant, although most of his peers have resign themselves to seeing to the well-being of the grandchildren.

Nature has a way it reshuffles events to give every being some sort of equal opportunity, and the old General, have had a fair share of his.

An elder, helps build bridges, they don’t burn the existing ones. Once in a while, it is good for those, who have seen it all, been through it, to add their voice to the future, we are trying to build.

Brigadier General Nunoo Mensah, is not new to controversy, anytime he speaks, he stoke a lot of fire and get all of us talking, whether his words help to move the nation forward, is a topic for another day.

Often, he has bitten more than he can chew and the latest is no exception. If you have nothing meaningful to add to the effort to restructure and make the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and president John Dramani Mahama attractive, the best is silence.

The old man, who must know formation, has broken rank; he has started speaking out of turn again, especially, regarding matters that are outside his expertise.

It is certainly not a coincidence that the old General, has found his voice again, it is not a matter of time and chance that he awoke to the urge of love for the NDC, it is not happenstance. It is to make John Dramani Mahama, unpopular.

I do not know whose bidding the old General is doing, but what I do know is that, it is for Ghanaians, because they are suffering.

Ghanaians are in a dire need of a healer and leader, who can inspire fresh confidence, a leader who can bring them back together and that leader is John Dramani Mahama.

He has expertise in security, because that is his forte, I do not understand why, when he is offered an opportunity to talk to Ghanaians, he veers into areas, where he is most deficient.

Someone will be wondering by now, what I am going on about, just read what the Brigadier General told Okay FM, when he was asked about the intention of former president, John Dramani Mahama, to contest to lead the NDC for election 2020.

“He [John Mahama] said he wants to be president again. What is he coming to do for the people again? He had his chance and couldn’t use it to change thing”.

According to him, “Mahama should go to where he lost and ask the people if they are still interested in him and ready to vote for him. Staying in Accra thinking he is the favorite is a mistake. He failed that is why the people rejected him.”

Of course, Brigadier General Nunoo Mensah, has the right to his opinion, but to think that, he understand the pulse of Ghanaians, is something that only exposes him as ignorant.

Let us take a closer look at the man.

This man contributed in no small measure to the defeat of the NDC and president Mahama. Nunoo Mensah in 2013, as a National Security advisor took a swipe at workers in the country whom he says consistently use strikes to get their concerns addressed.

Speaking at the commissioning of a nine-classroom block he built for O’reilly Senior High School in Accra, Brigadier General Nunoo Mensah, called for the suspension of salaries of such striking employees.

“As I walk in the sun here from morning till evening, sometime I only drink orange juice to build a school for the future of our children. Then some teachers say that they won’t teach them because they are on strike!. It is very sad that we toil with the future of our children,” he bemoaned.

He described the incessant strikes in the country as “indiscipline” and urged government to take immediate steps to address it.

“If you can’t sacrifice like what some of us have don’t then get out. If the kitchen is too hot for you, get out”.

Brigadier General Nunoo Mensah, struts around with amour propre. He is almost incapable of making a public speech without contradicting his own personality.

The failure of President Akufo-Addo and the NPP is the singular most important factor that is buoying the Mahama come back.

John Mahama’s spectacular performance while he was in power, his towering personality; all combined to make him a folk hero, a cult personality of sorts among distraught and tempest-tossed Ghanaians trying to navigate away from NPP’s banal misrule.

John Mahama, was not a president who allowed indiscipline to go unpunished, the seat of government, the Flagstaff House, was not a clearing house, as we are witnessing today.

He did not superintend over wild and ravenous behavior by his family members, untoward shenanigans that compromise integrity and good conduct.

He was not lost with the temporary trappings of office, he was not disconnected from the reality in Ghana.

John Dramani Mahama, has connection with Ghanaian people through the deliberate acts and decisions he took while in office, that is the sustainer to his raging candidacy, the driver to his immense acceptability, even with the desperate efforts of those ran ragged by the prospects of his second coming to power.