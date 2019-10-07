Breast Care International donates medications to Northern Mental Health hospitals

Report By: Kenneth Nsiha Yeboah, Kumasi

Breast Care international, has donated psycho tropical medication to the mental health facilities in the five northern regions of Ghana.

It was done in collaboration with the breast cancer treatment hospital owned by breast cancer specialist, Dr. (Mrs.) Beatrice, a non-governmental organization.

The medication was donated by partners of Dr. Addai Wiafe, Direct Relief in California, United States of America (USA). The presentation in the region was the fifth by the Breast Care International (BCI).

Dr. Wiafe Addai, who is the President of Breast Care international, said over the years, the drugs had been scarce, thereby leading to aggravating the pains of metal health patients.

She explained that, patients most of whom were poor, found it difficult to raise the needed money to purchase the drugs.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Peace and Love Hospital, warned against the temptation of transporting the drugs to the Southern part of the country to sell.

She urged all to help give meaning to MOU signed with Direct Belief in California, USA, to help assist poor mental health patients.

The medications were meant to be issued out free of charge to patients in the designated regions.

Dr. Wiafe Addai, also called on the government to include such essential drugs to the list of drugs captured under National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Adams Dokurugu Yahaya, the programme Manager of Basic Needs Ghana, who recieved the drugs for distribution to the hospitals in the regions, lauded the donors and patients for the gesture.