Breaking The Cycle Of Bedbugs Infestation…

Zoomlion Comm  Manager Proposes Quaterly Fumigation Of Schools

By Patrick Biddah

The Communication Manager   For Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mrs Emma Akyea Boakye, is proposing a quarterly disinfection and fumigation of second cycle schools in the country.

Mrs Emma Akyea Boakye-Communication Manager for Zoomlion

This quarterly exercise, she noted would help end the cycle of  bedbugs infestations  in the schools .

She said, a spraying exercise at a particular moment destroys the insects, but the eggs laid  by  bedbugs  hatches on its own which begins a new cycle of infestation, if not also destroyed.

Mrs. Boakye, who was speaking to Journalists in Tamale last week, at the start of the Northern region disinfection and fumigation of schools for the region, expressed the hope that government could further  contract Zoomlion in  future to end the fight against bedbugs infestation, which has proven to be a common enemy amongst second cycle schools across the country .

Schools in other  regions which are  being  disinfected and fumigated, she noted will be the North East and the Savannah regions, adding that there are simultaneous exercises in the Volta, Oti, Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions.

The ongoing exercise, is not only to destroy insects like bedbugs but also to kill all causative  microorganisms including the corona virus pandemic outbreak   in the world.

This particular  fumigation, according to her will see to the destruction of  both the bedbugs and the eggs it has laid making it possible to end the current cycle if the school children do not import the bedbugs from their homes to the school when academic work begins.

She said the bedbugs infestation are spread by the school children themselves who move with them in view of the chop-boxes they send to their homes and bring back to school.

A future exercise which could fumigate the chop-boxes  before school re-opens  is one surest way of ending the cycle of the bedbugs, she said.

On his part, the assistant headmaster of the Tamale Senior High School, who is  in charge of administration, Abdulai Baba, who also addressed the media ,was of the opinion that parents should ensure they disinfect and fumigate the chop-boxes of their kids before sending them to school.

All efforts at ending the bedbugs infestation by periodically fumigating the school by engaging Non Governmental Organisations (NGO) and private individuals have not ended the bedbugs infestation, he noted.

He was, therefore, hopeful that this particular government intervention will be the mother of all fumigation to end the infestations.

 

 

