Breaking The Cycle Of Bedbugs Infestation…

Zoomlion Comm Manager Proposes Quaterly Fumigation Of Schools

By Patrick Biddah

The Communication Manager For Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mrs Emma Akyea Boakye, is proposing a quarterly disinfection and fumigation of second cycle schools in the country.

This quarterly exercise, she noted would help end the cycle of bedbugs infestations in the schools .

She said, a spraying exercise at a particular moment destroys the insects, but the eggs laid by bedbugs hatches on its own which begins a new cycle of infestation, if not also destroyed.

Mrs. Boakye, who was speaking to Journalists in Tamale last week, at the start of the Northern region disinfection and fumigation of schools for the region, expressed the hope that government could further contract Zoomlion in future to end the fight against bedbugs infestation, which has proven to be a common enemy amongst second cycle schools across the country .

Schools in other regions which are being disinfected and fumigated, she noted will be the North East and the Savannah regions, adding that there are simultaneous exercises in the Volta, Oti, Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions.

The ongoing exercise, is not only to destroy insects like bedbugs but also to kill all causative microorganisms including the corona virus pandemic outbreak in the world.

This particular fumigation, according to her will see to the destruction of both the bedbugs and the eggs it has laid making it possible to end the current cycle if the school children do not import the bedbugs from their homes to the school when academic work begins.

She said the bedbugs infestation are spread by the school children themselves who move with them in view of the chop-boxes they send to their homes and bring back to school.

A future exercise which could fumigate the chop-boxes before school re-opens is one surest way of ending the cycle of the bedbugs, she said.

On his part, the assistant headmaster of the Tamale Senior High School, who is in charge of administration, Abdulai Baba, who also addressed the media ,was of the opinion that parents should ensure they disinfect and fumigate the chop-boxes of their kids before sending them to school.

All efforts at ending the bedbugs infestation by periodically fumigating the school by engaging Non Governmental Organisations (NGO) and private individuals have not ended the bedbugs infestation, he noted.

He was, therefore, hopeful that this particular government intervention will be the mother of all fumigation to end the infestations.