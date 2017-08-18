Branding Company Raise Funds To Reduce Maternal Mortality

A branding company, Outlook Minik Limited, has put together a concert to help raise funds for the maternity wards of two hospitals namely; Tamale West in the Northern Region and Effia Nkwanta in the Secondi-Takoradi metropolis of the Western Region.

The concert held in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) aimed at mobilizing forty thousand Ghana Cedis each for the hospitals, was climaxed in Accra with splendid performances from the Afrobeat sensation Becca, Sandra Hudson, among others.

Welcoming participants at the concert; Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Outlook Minik Limited, a subsidiary of Design House Project (DHP), Dominic Oduro –Antwi, took the opportunity to thank participants for supporting the maternal charity concert aimed at helping to build a nation free from maternal deaths.

“We started this charity concert in 2011 with the intension to assist the various hospitals’ maternity blocks across the country.

Our focus was to make sure mothers are being kept safe through child birth and this has led to the donation of funds, hospital beds and medications to the Ridge Hospital now Greater Accra Regional Hospital in 2011,’’ he explained.

According to him, in 2013, the company in collaboration with its partners donated items in support of the refurbishment of the maternity ward of Winneba Government Hospital in the Central Region.

He revealed that statistic available from the GHS says in 2016, out of every one hundred thousand births, there were one hundred and ten maternal deaths.

In the Northern region, the situation of maternal death are alarming as pregnant women ply long distances to get access to maternal care he added.

On her part, the Deputy Minister for Gender; Children and Social Protection and Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North in the Eastern Region Madam Gifty Twum said ninety-five percent of mothers in the hinterlands lack improved healthcare and this makes the issues of care for women dire.

According to her, it is in view of this that the Ministry thought it wise to support the concert to raise funds for improve healthcare for women during child birth.

She said mothers carrying life should be seen as special people and to reduce maternal deaths to about seventy-five percent across the hinterlands while steps are taken to educate them to seek early care when pregnant. Is laudable

She noted that the situation of ninety-nine percent of women dying in an attempt to give life must be a thing of the past with such initiatives by the private sector players of the economy.

The Acting Medical Director of Effia Nkwanta Hospital, Dr Richard Anthony, said stakeholders in health have talking about maternal health and that is what the government has been aiming at all these years.