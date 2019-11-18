Boniface; Apart From Greetings Everything He Says Is A Lie

By Abdul Razak Bawa

It is part of human nature that, once a while we tell obvious untruth, the reasons sometime, can be to save a life or avert a calamity, but when it comes to the Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency, Boniface Abubakar Saddique, it comes naturally to him.

I deliberately omitted the use of Alhaji to preface his name, because he is not deserving of it.

In the life of a people, for Allah to test their patience, he gives them a leader, who is nothing but trouble, a leader, who despite having the overwhelming support of the people, instead of being a solution to them, becomes a problem.

The people of Madina, who have been denied leadership for a very long time got a bitter side of fate, when they changed their blared coloured television for a complete black and white.

Alhaji Amadu Sorogho, was a nemesis for a long time, until Boniface emerged. Boniface has become a Trojan horse, a gift that we shouldn’t have accepted in the first place, we have bargained more than we can afford.

Constituents of Madina hired Alhaji Boniface on the basis of the mutual understanding that he would fulfill all the promises he made to them. If for any reasons he cannot fulfill the contract, he owes his employers, the residents of Madina, some token of honesty.

Unfortunately, even with disappointment on the faces of residents of Madina, Boniface continues to lie to hide his inefficiency.

Businesses along a road that was started and abandoned almost a year ago, are closing down. The biggest supermarket in Madina, is the Melcom.

If Boniface, will be minded to just drive to Melcom to ask the managers, how they are coping, he will be amazed to realize that, the Mall, which used to be filled anytime it is opened is now always empty.

Boutiques and some shops along the road, have had to close down, because the road, which use not good, has been cut off to motorists.

In the defence of the Member of Parliament, he claimed construction, has stalled because Ghana Water Company Limited’s pipes had to be replaced or relocated.

The cry of the people, which the MP, has turned a blind eye to is not the resumption of construction, but that the road, which has been cut off, should be reconnected to allow free movement of goods and services.

A leader, whether a President, Minister or Member of Parliament is a historical figure to his people, he can either be famous or infamous. He will be remembered for the bad than for the good. So far, Boniface will be remembered for being the worst of the worst coconut heads that was ever elected to serve the people of Madina.

The cost of Boniface’s incompetence coupled with lies is frightening. Residents of Madina and businesses are suffering. Hundreds are suffering as I write this article.

More worrisome is the fact that these days, with slightest downpour houses along the road, especially those close to where the road was cut off, get flooded.

Last Sunday’s downpour was the worst in recent times. Residents are leaving on borrowed time, praying that, it does not rain.

Honesty is a scarce commodity to Boniface, anytime I hear his name, my blood literally boils. It takes time for people to become fed up with their leaders, but with Boniface, no one has any complimentary words for him in Madina.

It saddens me, when politicians after winning election, becomes proverbial monkeys; they hear no evil, see no evil, and speak no evil.

A research, conducted by the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana (UG) in July this year, revealed that about 180 Members of Parliament, risk losing their seats in the forthcoming 2020 elections.

The research, which was purposed to find out the performance of MPs in their various constituencies aside their duties in parliament, noted that only 95 of the 275 MPs stand the chance of retaining their seats.

The report again, mentioned of a huge decline in support for the ruling NPP in three regions where it has the largest number seats.

These regions include the Ashanti, Eastern and Greater Accra.

Conspicuously missing in the list of ten performing MPs is Boniface, if it was West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), he flunked.

We have seen and heard worse, but for some reasons, Boniface’s lies cut deep.

Boniface is on the wrong side of history. Madina will outlive him. He will go the way of his predecessor, Alhaji Amadu Sorogho.

razakbawa@gmail.com